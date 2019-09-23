Betty Lou Caesar

Betty Lou Caesar 87 of Colorado passed away on July 24, 2019. Born in Honolulu on January 11, 1932. Betty is survived by 5 children, Michael H. Caesar, Clifford B. Caesar (Theresa), JoAnn N. Becker (John Karrick), Sandra L. Kaaiai (Brian), and Billie Jean R. Caesar. Betty is also survived by sister Darlene Huffman (Dewey), 8 grand children, and 12 great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild. A Memorial Service will take place on September 27, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 615 Vine Ave., Roseville, Ca., 95678 at 10:30 a.m.. Reception to follow at the church hall. Scattering of ashes will be at a later date in Kailua, Hawaii, for Mike and Betty Lou Caesar and their beloved dog Missie.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 23, 2019
