Betty Mae Smith died peacefully in Novato, California on January 28th at the age of 93. Betty is survived by her four children, Janet McAllister of Mill Valley, CA, Robert Smith, Jr., of Plymouth CA, Gayle Smith, of Coupeville, WA, and Christy Anderson of Kailua Kona, HI, 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and 5 siblings. Betty was born on September 2, 1925, in Rock River, Wyoming to Arthur and Christine Ambler. She married Robert P. Smith in 1946. Throughout her husband's years as an officer in the United States Air Force, they traveled throughout Europe and the United States, until his retirement in 1965 when they returned to their hometown of Sacramento. Betty was always cheerful and friendly. She was a devoted mother and took pride in her children's accomplishments. She loved bowling, playing board games, and was a voracious reader. Betty was buried next to her husband at a private graveside burial service at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park & Mortuary on February 7th.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2019