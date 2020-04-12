Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Marie Schwenke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Marie Schwenke succumbed to natural causes at the young age of 97 on April 2, 2020. Betty Bell was born in Ladysmith Wisconsin, March 8, 1923 to Georgia and Edson Bell. Betty was the youngest of four children with the oldest sister Harriet followed by Katherine, and Joe. Her father Edson owned a tire shop and loved to make beer during Prohibition in the basement where he would share a spoonful of beer to Betty at the young age of five. Betty's father passed away when she was eight requiring Betty to help around the house as well as hold jobs where Betty babysat for five cents an hour to help the family during which Betty's mother was a cook at the local hotel. Betty lived across the street from her high school where she was a cheerleader and learned how to play tennis on her high school tennis courts. Betty would also forgo going out with her girlfriends on the weekend to spend time at home to see Joe's friends when they came to the house. Betty and her family moved from Ladysmith to Los Angeles after she graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1941. Betty's brother had joined the Navy and helped move the family to the land of opportunities in Los Angeles. Betty worked as a clerk at Douglas Aircraft during the WWII war effort. She was always on the go, graduating from UCLA in 1949 with a BS in Accounting. Betty had an active college life as a member of the Masonic Club and Phi Chi Theta (Woman's Business and Economics Honorary) club. After graduating from college, Betty took a job at the State Board of Equalization in Los Angeles, where she was an auditor and later promoted from the field to work in the office, which was a great accomplishment for a female in the 1950s. Betty had an active social calendar in Los Angeles where she enjoyed playing golf, tennis, and bridge. One of Betty's most treasured nighttime outings was when her sister Katherine and Betty would hit the town, go dancing and see Lawrence Welk play at the Hollywood Palladium. Betty's golfing led her to meet her husband Paul who also was an auditor and they were married in 1954. Their daughter Karen was born a few years after followed by their son Jim. After having Karen, Betty gave up her accounting career to focus on her family. Betty and her family left Los Angeles and moved to Sacramento CA in 1970 when Paul transferred to continue working at the State Board of Equalization. Betty was an active member in the Eastern Star organization as well as Paul was an active member in the Masonic Temple. As a homemaker taking care of the family, Betty continued to volunteer and support Karen and Jim's many activities as well as continuing her love of tennis, golf, bridge, and boating. Betty continued in her social quest and added playing paddleball to her many activities and bridge. Over the years, Betty's "girls" group continued going on adventures to include their yearly journey for a week at the beach house in Santa Cruz, California, rafting on the American River, and playing pickle ball. Betty also enjoyed traveling the country to Mexico and Europe with her husband Paul until his death in 1983. Betty was blessed in life to go on and meet two additional friends after her husband's death. Once again, Betty's active lifestyle allowed her to meet Art Osterman square dancing and they shared time together square dancing, traveling the globe, and camping in Art's motorhome. Betty and Art continued to play golf and volunteered at local golfing tournaments to help. They also planned their travel around visiting some of the best golf courses in Hawaii ,the bay area and North Carolina, until Art passed away in 2005. During her later year's Betty was active in the Widowed Persons Association where she volunteered and she continued her passion for bridge playing. Until the end, Betty was always committed to her family, cheering on her grandchildren at their various sporting events and even beating them at Bridge and Pfeffer card games. Betty is survived by her brother Joe Bell and his wife Carmen, Albuquerque, New Mexico; daughter Karen and husband Chuck Simons and son Charlie, Folsom CA; and son Jim with wife Pamela, and daughters Kaitlyn, Centreville VA and Taylor, Colorado Springs, CO. along with many nieces and nephews and their families. Betty is laid to rest at Fair Oaks Cemetery, April 17, 2020 to rejoin her husband Paul. Our family wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks and everlasting gratitude for the soothing care and loving support provided by the staff of both Prairie City Landing of Folsom and 1st Call Hospice. Both have enriched Betty's final phase of life on earth.

