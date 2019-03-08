Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty-Marie "Brie" Tripp. View Sign

Betty-Marie "Brie" Mason Tripp, 87, of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California passed away on March 6, 2019 in Santa Cruz embraced by the love of her family. Brie was born in Portland, Oregon, the only child of Jack and Maxine Mollison Mason. She graduated from C.K. McClatchy High School in Sacramento and attended the Sacramento City College. Brie met her husband, the newly commissioned Air Force Second Lieutenant Russell Carpenter Tripp of Palm Beach, Florida, while in college. They married in 1953, raised three children, and shared 43 wonderful years together. Between various service posts, the Tripps frequently returned to Sacramento to be near family and friends. In 1977, they moved to Carmel. In Carmel, Brie was active in local business and the community, supporting the Carmel Residents Association, the Bach Festival, and the Monterey Symphony. She loved life and beauty - family, friends, animals and Carmel were all deep passions and great joys. Beside her beloved husband and parents, Brie was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Casey. Surviving are her children: Stuart (Lisa) Tripp of Soquel; Monty (Don Wolfensberger) Tripp of Arlington, VA; and Gavin (Katie) Tripp of Santa Cruz; and five granddaughters: Katelyn, Kennedy, McKinsey, Viktoria and Kathleen Tripp, all of Santa Cruz. A private family memorial is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Brie Tripp may be made to the SPCA for Monterey County.

