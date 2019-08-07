Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Ruth Bergman Hughston. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Sierra Hills Mortuary 5757 Greenback Lane Sacramento , CA 95841 (916)-732-2020 Send Flowers Obituary

Born October 31st 1918 in Selma California, Betty Hughston passed away August 2, 2019 in Sacramento California at the age of 100. Predeceased by her husband of 60 years Frederick Hughston. Greatly missed by her two beloved sons, David Hughston and his wife Debra of Tucson Arizona and Lawrence Hughston previously of Sacramento and now also of Arizona. Forever remembered by grandchildren, Kate, Jared and his wife Sabra, Holly, John and fiancé Elena, Jonathan and fiancé Lisa, Kara, Isaiah, Nick, Noah, Luca, Maren, and David. Also survived by a loving niece Elaine, two nephews Lance and Boots Hughston, neighbors, and many friends including those at the Sacramento RR Museum, Nellie's Angels, Native Daughters of the Golden West of which she was a lifetime member. Also predeceased by her mother and father and four siblings, Eula and Arthur Bergman, Cecil, Lucile, and Loren Bergman, and Roberta Curlee. Betty worked for the state of California for 25 years and at retirement she became a lifelong docent at the Sacramento RR Museum where she won the California Poppy Award for over 35 years of servicestill active there until she was 97. She was a lifelong learner, she loved American History, she was an avid traveler within the United States and Canada, most visiting historic sights. She loved the Sierra Nevada Mountains. She will be forever remembered for her smile, her work ethic, and her devotion to family. Heaven has a new docent for God's railroad. Betty will be missed by all who knew her. Services will be held in the chapel at East Lawn Cemetery, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento California, Friday, August 9th at 2pm. Remembrances in Betty's name may be made to the RR Museum in Sacramento or to the L.B. Dementia Association.

