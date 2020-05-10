Lindy was born in Bisbee, Arizona on July 12, 1921. She passed away on March 20, 2020. As a young girl she and her family moved to Baxter Springs Kansas when her father got a job as a factory rep selling mining equipment for the Ingersoll-Rand Company. During the Depression the family moved to the west coast to live with relatives while her dad and older brother Loren, who had to drop out of medical school, looked for work to support the family. Lindy used to joke 'We got out of Tornado Alley just in time for the Long Beach earthquake!' Soon after relocating to California they were living in a Red Cross Shelter. After a summer of camping and panning for gold in the Southern California mountains her dad and brother were hired to work on the California Aqueduct and the family then lived in several rural locations in the California desert. Lindy met the love of her life, Jack Beer, while working at the Bank of America in Lancaster, CA. He was a recently returned WWII veteran and an outdoorsman who soon got a job with the CA Dept. of Fish and Game. They made quite a team Jack would get a promotion to another town and Lindy would land a job with the local B of A. She took some time off to have two kids, Linda and Walt, but thoroughly enjoyed her career with the bank. They were both working in Sacramento when they retired and soon after moved to Lake Almanor in northern California. Lindy was an avid seamstress and would see office parties and other get-togethers as a perfect opportunity to buy a pattern and a bolt of material to create a new dress or outfit for the occasion. She passed this passion on to her daughter. Lindy and Jack loved the mountain life and they also traveled extensively throughout the Southwest. Unfortunately, Jack contracted cancer and passed away at age 63. After Jack's death Lindy continued to travel and eventually met Bud Stirewalt in a singles RV club. The two were married in 1991 and had to drop out of the 'Singles Only' club. They continued to travel and eventually had homes in Arizona for winter and Oregon for summer. They divorced in 2011. Lindy moved in with her daughter Linda in Fair Oaks in 2011, and since Linda's passing in 2012 has lived in Elk Grove. Lindy is survived by her son Walt and his wife Julie, three grandchildren - Ryan, Kerri, and Travis - great-grandson, Asher, a loving niece and two nephews and their families, and countless others who were touched by her kind soul over the past 98 years.



