Beloved mother of Floyd Shaver, Vincent Shaver Sr., Patricia Shaver and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews over 45 children adopted by Beulah and other loving relatives and friends. Friends are welcome for visitation on Wed. April 15, 2020 4-7pm, at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway. Due to the coronavirus we only allow three persons in the building for viewing at a time. Interment at Sacramento County Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 12, 2020