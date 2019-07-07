Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beulah Marie Hartzell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On June 20, 2019, Beulah Marie Hartzell passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 94. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Harold. She is survived by her children Hal (Betsy), Holly (Dan) and Steve (Lisa), as well as her 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She loved them all and each one of them thought that they were her favorite. Better known as Boo, she lived a life that many aspire to. Her high school year book said of her "On the go and on the run, you'll find Beulah lots of fun." She was an accomplished golfer, bridge player and loved all types of games and gambled on them all. She rarely lost. She was always positive. To her the glass was always half full and usually with a scotch and water. She never missed a party and had too many friends to count. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. We all love you Mom, Boo and Gramma.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 7, 2019

