May 12, 2020 Beverley Anne Peterson Meyer was born in Eugene, Oregon to Hallie Budwin and Lillian Genevieve Westling Peterson. She grew up in a lumber town Wendling, Oregon until her parents moved to Eugene so she could go to Eugene High School. She was very involved in Girl Scouts and Rainbow Girls. She attended St. Olaf College in Minnesota earning her bachelor's degree and later earned her master's degree in Latin and teaching credential at The University of South Dakota. She often reminisced about traveling to school by train with other college students seated together in one carriage car heading back to their college as well. After graduating, she taught a few years in Albany, Oregon but soon moved to Sacramento, California. There she taught at Norte del Rio High School where she met her future husband Alonzo Edmund "Ed" Meyer, Jr. another teacher and they were married for 55 years until his passing. With Ed, she raised two children, Ellen and Robert and was involved with the PTA, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. During her life she volunteered in many community organizations such as The League of Women Voters of Sacramento, United Way, KVIE Art in Auction, The Episcopal Diocese of Northern California, and served as a commissioner on the County of Sacramento Civil Service Commission just to name a few. Beverley was also an active member at St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Sacramento. When her children were grown she returned to teaching Latin at Thomas Parker Private School and later at St. Francis Catholic High School. She enjoyed teaching and took great pride in all of her students. After her husband passing in 2012 she eventually moved to Modesto to be near her daughter. She lived at Bethel Retirement Community the last 5 years of her life and enjoyed the caring and loving community. She is survived by her daughter Ellen Meyer of Modesto, California and son and daughter-in law Robert and Drusilla Meyer of Kirkland, Washington, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Beverley enjoyed the opera, ballet and the symphony, played the piano, loved reading and playing card games. She had a great sense of humor and will be greatly missed. Beverley will lay at rest next to her husband Ed, who served in the Navy during World War II, at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California. Donations can be made to an organization of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store