Beverly Anne Saldivar
Feb. 14, 1945 - Sept. 15, 2020
Beverly Anne Saldivar, 75, passed away on September 15, 2020 at her home in Elk Grove, CA surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Nickolas Saldivar. They shared 54 years of marriage. Born & raised in Salinas, CA, she was the daughter of Ernest & Concha Sanchez. She attended & graduated from Salinas HS, Hartnell College, & CSU Sacramento. She retired from health education/advocacy roles at Kaiser Permanente & the American Cancer Society. After retirement, she remained an active volunteer to local, state and national health advocacy organizations. She enjoyed knitting, cooking, volunteering, & spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a community leader that championed initiatives for the underserved communities; her involvement with the development, authorization, & reauthorization of the Breast Cancer stamp; and her counseling support to people battling cancer and other terminal diseases. She is survived by her husband, Nickolas; her children Adele (Jesus) Garcia & Nickolas (Tennille) Saldivar III; her grandchildren Maya, Elias, Brittany, Astaria, Erika, Isabella, Kaia, & Joaquin; her siblings Connie Ortiz, Thomas Sanchez, & Frederick Holmes; and her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & countless friends. The funeral service & internment will be held on Friday, October 2nd at 9 AM at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to: http://main.acsevents.org/goto/ns3

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 28, 2020.
