Beverly "Bev" Doris (Richardson) Mullnix was born on May 5, 1929 in Los Angeles, California to John William Richardson Jr and Hilda Doris (Hyden) Richardson. She passed away at the age of 90 in Sacramento, CA on March 11, 2020 of non-smoking lung cancer. Bev moved to Sacramento while she was in the 7th grade. She graduated from Sacramento High School and received her Bachelor's Degree and Teaching Credential from Sac State. Bev taught for a year and then became a mother and homemaker. She volunteered for many years at Sutter Memorial Hospital and Casa de los Ninos. Bev is survived by her beloved husband, Lawrence and her loving children, Karen, Kevin (Mary), Keith (Shirley), Kyle (Bert) and Kirt (Nancy), 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and her sister Marlene Gillespie Lincoln. Beverly and Lawrence were married for 68 years. She will be greatly missed. Bev and Lawrence traveled the world together. Bev was a huge sports fan. She especially followed baseball and her SF Giants and English Premier League soccer. Bev was an active member of All Saints Episcopal Church. Due to the Coronavirus services will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bev's name to a .

Beverly "Bev" Doris (Richardson) Mullnix was born on May 5, 1929 in Los Angeles, California to John William Richardson Jr and Hilda Doris (Hyden) Richardson. She passed away at the age of 90 in Sacramento, CA on March 11, 2020 of non-smoking lung cancer. Bev moved to Sacramento while she was in the 7th grade. She graduated from Sacramento High School and received her Bachelor's Degree and Teaching Credential from Sac State. Bev taught for a year and then became a mother and homemaker. She volunteered for many years at Sutter Memorial Hospital and Casa de los Ninos. Bev is survived by her beloved husband, Lawrence and her loving children, Karen, Kevin (Mary), Keith (Shirley), Kyle (Bert) and Kirt (Nancy), 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and her sister Marlene Gillespie Lincoln. Beverly and Lawrence were married for 68 years. She will be greatly missed. Bev and Lawrence traveled the world together. Bev was a huge sports fan. She especially followed baseball and her SF Giants and English Premier League soccer. Bev was an active member of All Saints Episcopal Church. Due to the Coronavirus services will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bev's name to a . Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 30, 2020

