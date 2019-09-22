Beverly H. Sjurson was born in Corinne, Utah on January 3, 1922. She passed on September 13, 2019, in Sacramento, California. Beverly is survived by her husband of 75 years, Willis L. Sjurson, 2 daughters, Sherry and Karen, 4 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren, and 10 Great Great Grandchildren. Beverly was a wonderful seamstress, avid reader, enjoyed cooking , baking, and gardening. She was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Stars for over 75 years, and was also active in her dance and supper clubs. The funeral will be held on Oct. 1 at the East Lawn located at 5757 GreenbackLane, Sacramento, Ca. At 10 AM. She will be laid to rest in Dixon at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery at 1 PM. No Reception will be done. In place of flowers it is requested that you send a donation to the West Sacramento VFW in Beverly's name.

