Beverly Jeanne Huntington, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, passed away after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's at the age of 86. Beverly will be lovingly remembered by her husband Dennis, and her five children, Debbie Silva (Rick), DaNae Hurd (Bill), Diane Dollahite (Norman), Steve Huntington (Michelle), Darrell Huntington (Takako), and her 24 grandchildren and 51 great grandchildren. Beverly will also be forever remembered by her two stepdaughters, Trish McDevitt and Pamela Martinez, numerous cousins, extended family, and friends. A celebration of Beverly's life will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, November 17, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of latter Day Saints chapel located at 6711 Seasons Dr. Elk Grove, California. We invite all who knew and loved her to attend.

