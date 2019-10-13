Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly J. Russell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly passed away September 25, 2019 at the age of 90. Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Jerry Russell. Survived by sister Verna Kizer, son Bob Russell (Jackie), daughter Sharon Garcia, (Eddie), granddaughters Breana Stokes (Jeff), Melissa Jacques (Jamison) and Alexandria Setum (Josh) and grandson Raymond Garcia; great grandchildren Sean and Carter Stokes and Jackson Jacques. Beverly was a long time resident of Carmichael, California, and a proud graduate of San Juan High School, class of 1947. She was a Carmichael Elks Emblem Club member for many years. An avid bowler, Bev was very active in the Sacramento Women's Bowling Association (SWBA), the California Women's Bowling Association, Sacramento Women's 600 club, and the State 600 club. In 1981, she was inducted into the SWBA Hall of Fame for Meritorious Service. She was also an avid golfer, belonging to Antelope Greens and the Haggin Oaks Niners women's golf clubs. Bev enjoyed many years of golfing, bowling, bingo, bunco and the beach with her husband and many friends.A remembrance and luncheon will be held on October 18, 2019 11:00 am at the Carmichael Elks Club, 5631 Cypress Ave, Carmichael, 95608 Please wear bright colors, as Bev always did.

Beverly passed away September 25, 2019 at the age of 90. Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Jerry Russell. Survived by sister Verna Kizer, son Bob Russell (Jackie), daughter Sharon Garcia, (Eddie), granddaughters Breana Stokes (Jeff), Melissa Jacques (Jamison) and Alexandria Setum (Josh) and grandson Raymond Garcia; great grandchildren Sean and Carter Stokes and Jackson Jacques. Beverly was a long time resident of Carmichael, California, and a proud graduate of San Juan High School, class of 1947. She was a Carmichael Elks Emblem Club member for many years. An avid bowler, Bev was very active in the Sacramento Women's Bowling Association (SWBA), the California Women's Bowling Association, Sacramento Women's 600 club, and the State 600 club. In 1981, she was inducted into the SWBA Hall of Fame for Meritorious Service. She was also an avid golfer, belonging to Antelope Greens and the Haggin Oaks Niners women's golf clubs. Bev enjoyed many years of golfing, bowling, bingo, bunco and the beach with her husband and many friends.A remembrance and luncheon will be held on October 18, 2019 11:00 am at the Carmichael Elks Club, 5631 Cypress Ave, Carmichael, 95608 Please wear bright colors, as Bev always did. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close