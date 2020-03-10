Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Jean Bernardy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Jean Bernardy, born to Bernard and Genevieve Grogan in Madison, Wisconsin on August 26, 1930, died in El Macero, California, on March 5, 2020. She was the devoted wife of Jim Bernardy and beloved mother of Keith, Peggy and Rosanne. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Connie. She attended the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater where she met Jim. After graduation, they married and, after a brief stint in Virginia, they headed west to Sacramento in the spring of 1953. She was delighted by the region and its weather and spent the rest of her life in California. In 1965, she moved to Winters, and in 1976 she moved to Lake Arrowhead. After retirement, she returned to Northern California and lived in El Macero. Her career as an elementary school teacher touched the lives of many children over the years. She taught for over 20 years in Clarksburg, at Pioneer School in Davis, and in Lake Arrowhead. She received a Master's in Business Administration in 1978. Bev was active in many civic and charitable causes throughout her life. She was the leading force in creating a school library and other improvements at Our Lady of Grace School in West Sacramento. She served on the Winters Planning Commission and was active in the League of Women Voters and the American Association of University Women. She served on the church parish council at St. Anthony's in Winters and at Our Lady of the Lake in Lake Arrowhead, where she served as president. Bev volunteered as a Girl Scout and 4-H leader and was active in her children's many extracurricular activities. She worked in many Democratic campaigns. She served on the Board of Directors of Citizens Who Care and provided many hours of volunteer service for seniors in Davis. She was Captain of the El Macero Niners Golf club, and her other favorite pastimes were playing bridge and gardening. Bev loved participating in the lives of her seven grandchildren. She volunteered in their classrooms and attended many of their school events, soccer and baseball games, rowing regattas, horse shows, and concerts. Especially memorable was a long RV trip with the grandchildren to the many magnificent sights in the west, culminating at Yellowstone National Park. She was delighted to see the arrival of twin great-grandchildren (Sophie and James). Bev lived an active life of service, dedicated to her family, community, church and her many friends. She is survived by husband James Bernardy; children Keith, Rosanne (Tom Finn), and Peggy; grandchildren Nikki Abercrombie, Diego and Vanessa Rivas, Claire and Ellen Finn, and Evan and Jason Bernardy; siblings Noreen Beck, Jeannette Metz, and John Grogan; and her children's close cousins, Nancy Maguire and Brian Tippett. Bev's life will be honored by the recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at St. James Church, 1275 B. St. in Davis. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. James Church, 1275 B. St., Davis, at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13. A reception will follow at the El Macero Country Club, 44571 Clubhouse Drive in El Macero. Donations may be made to any organization that reflects Bev's lifelong work and values.

