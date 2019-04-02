Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Jo Reed. View Sign

On March 20, 2019, the first day of spring, Beverly Jo Reed passed away at home surrounded by her family, after a 16 - month fight against cancer. She will be endlessly missed by her loving husband of 52 yrs, Roger, son Michael (Kris), daughter Sheri (Ed), much-adored grandkids Ruthanne, Clyde, Caroline, and Leo, sisters Camillee Quinn of VA and Karen Nicol of CA, brother Morgan Nicol (Simona) of Switzerland, and many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by her mom, Lois M. Nicol, and dad Lt. Colonel Thomas E. Nicol. Beverly was born in Louisiana and, as part of an Air Force family, she also lived in Texas, California, Idaho, Nebraska, and Virginia before she and Roger bought their first home in Sacramento in the early 70s. While raising two kids, Bev started her career in the English Dept at CSU Sacramento, and retired after 33 fulfilling years. She enjoyed history, reading, birdwatching, and traveling. Her favorite trip each year was to Dillon Beach with Roger, their kids and spouses, and grandkids. Over the past 7 years, Bev also touched many young lives while volunteering with Project DREAM in the Twin Rivers Unified School District. A celebration of Beverly's life will be held at Fat's Banquet Facility (next door to Fat City), 1015 Front Street, Old Sacramento, 11am-2pm on April 20. Memorial contributions can be made to Project DREAM:

