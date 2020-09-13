July 20, 2020 Beverly June Osborne ("Bev") was born on November 9, 1930 in Porterville, California. She moved to Sacramento with her family in 1939. She attended Grant High School, and during her late high school years, she met the love of her life Richard Mario Bertolucci ("Dick"), founder and owner of Bertolucci's Body and Fender Shop, who she married on August 8, 1948, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in North Sacramento. After marriage, Beverly dedicated herself to being a wife, homemaker, and mother to her six children, and also found time to serve the local community. She was honored by Bishop Francis Quinn as one of the Women of the Year in the Sacramento Diocese in 2009, and was very active with the Catholic schools over the years. She was an active member of the Loyola Guild of Jesuit High School, the Altar Society of St. Ignatius and at Loretto High School, she coordinated and helped cook food for hundreds of guests for the annual "Time of Your Life" fundraiser. And for years she was a very active member of the LARCS (Ladies for disabled children). She loved to travel the country with Dick showing their classic cars, and became very involved in the Sacramento Chapter of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America, planning cruises and car shows up and down the state. In her private time, she took great pleasure in simple activities. These included hobbies such as crocheting an afghan for the next grandchild, sewing her next dress, reading her next book, planning out her next trip, baking her assortment of Christmas goodies, planting her next annuals, or retreating to our family cabin in Lake Tahoe for the ultimate peace and quiet. In Beverly's final years, she demonstrated courageous spirit, and passed peacefully surrounded by family on July 20, 2020 in Sacramento, California. Private funeral mass and interment services were held on July 30, 2020 at St. Ignatius Parish, and St. Mary's Cemetery in Sacramento, California. Beverly was preceded in death by her mother Vivian Holland, father Bryce Osborne, and brother Darrell Osborne. She is survived by her beloved husband Dick of nearly 72 years, sister Sharon Taylor, and brothers Jim, Bob and Mike Osborne. She is also survived by her children Terri (Ed Parra), Tina (John Hamrick II), Vince Bertolucci, Tami Brousseau (Steve Schuler), Trudi (Ken Balestreri), and Tracy (Phil Balestreri), and grandchildren Angela, Michael, Lisa, John III, Brittany, Nicholas, Loni, Ryan, Holly, Donald, Joseph, Christy, Gannon, Skye, Danielle, Anthony, Molly, Mary and Samuel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Ignatius Parish of Sacramento, California, or to The Shriners Hospital for Children
Northern California.