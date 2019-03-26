Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly June McGadden. View Sign

Beverly June McGadden passed away peacefully Wednesday March 6, 2019 with family by her side. Beverly was born Beverly June Reeder on April 1, 1940. Beverly was affectionately known as Nana to her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years Don Dagsher Sr. Together Don and Bev raised 5 children. Tami Urrutia, Don Dagsher Jr, Scott Martin, Dan Dagsher and Doug Daghser. Bev had 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Beverly married late in life to Joeseph McGadden; Joe and Bev enjoyed traveling and hosting dinner parties on their back patio. Bev was known for her love of cooking and sewing. Bev touched many lives while working at Mervyn's and Safeway. Bev requested a party to celebrate her life. Her party will be held Friday March 29th @ 1:30pm @ North Ridge CC, 7600 Madison Ave, Fair Oaks. In her honor a few of her favorite dishes will be served during her party. Please RSVP to Tami @

