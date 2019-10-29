Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Magers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly (Bev), 84, beloved wife of the late Marvin Magers, passed away on Friday, October 11, nine months to the day of her late husband's passing. Beverly leaves behind two children, daughter Vickie Magers, son Greg Magers, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Beverly and her husband, Marvin, lived in Sacramento for decades. In the mid-80's they purchased view property in Auburn and built their dream home. After 30+ years of service Bev retired from the State of California. Retiring gave her even more time to enjoy the view from their property and to do all the things she loved. She just loved seeing the wildlife around their property. Bev was a wonderful cook, enjoyed entertaining, crafting and gardening. She had a special way with animals and loved their cats and dogs dearly. Bev and Marv were always on the go, spending many years traveling around the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Lassila's Funeral Chapel in Auburn. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the .

Beverly (Bev), 84, beloved wife of the late Marvin Magers, passed away on Friday, October 11, nine months to the day of her late husband's passing. Beverly leaves behind two children, daughter Vickie Magers, son Greg Magers, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Beverly and her husband, Marvin, lived in Sacramento for decades. In the mid-80's they purchased view property in Auburn and built their dream home. After 30+ years of service Bev retired from the State of California. Retiring gave her even more time to enjoy the view from their property and to do all the things she loved. She just loved seeing the wildlife around their property. Bev was a wonderful cook, enjoyed entertaining, crafting and gardening. She had a special way with animals and loved their cats and dogs dearly. Bev and Marv were always on the go, spending many years traveling around the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Lassila's Funeral Chapel in Auburn. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the . Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations