Beverly (Bev), 84, beloved wife of the late Marvin Magers, passed away on Friday, October 11, nine months to the day of her late husband's passing. Beverly leaves behind two children, daughter Vickie Magers, son Greg Magers, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Beverly and her husband, Marvin, lived in Sacramento for decades. In the mid-80's they purchased view property in Auburn and built their dream home. After 30+ years of service Bev retired from the State of California. Retiring gave her even more time to enjoy the view from their property and to do all the things she loved. She just loved seeing the wildlife around their property. Bev was a wonderful cook, enjoyed entertaining, crafting and gardening. She had a special way with animals and loved their cats and dogs dearly. Bev and Marv were always on the go, spending many years traveling around the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Lassila's Funeral Chapel in Auburn. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 31, 2019