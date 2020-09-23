1/1
Beverly Rae Moldenhauer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born on December 29, 1929 to Cecil and Ada Whitaker in Ryderwood, WA, Bev passed away with her son Mitch at her side, on September 11, 2020. Bev had made Sacramento her home for 60 years. She enjoyed water skiing with her family, loved baking bread, pies and making divinity and fudge candy. Beverly was a member of the LDS Church, Florin Ward. She is survived by sister Charleen, sons Mitchell, Michael and Steven, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Bev was preceded in death by her husband Donald of over 50 years, daughter Lynda, her parents and three brothers, Orla, Whit and Leon. Beverly will be missed by those who loved and cared for her. In lieu of flowers, her son Mitch has requested donations be made to: CUREALZ (Alzheimer's Disease Research Foundation) in hopes of curing and/or stopping this horrible disease. To donate using your phone, text the word "Research" to 41444. You will immediately receive a form to fill out. Thank you for helping to end Alzheimer's.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved