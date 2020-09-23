Born on December 29, 1929 to Cecil and Ada Whitaker in Ryderwood, WA, Bev passed away with her son Mitch at her side, on September 11, 2020. Bev had made Sacramento her home for 60 years. She enjoyed water skiing with her family, loved baking bread, pies and making divinity and fudge candy. Beverly was a member of the LDS Church, Florin Ward. She is survived by sister Charleen, sons Mitchell, Michael and Steven, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Bev was preceded in death by her husband Donald of over 50 years, daughter Lynda, her parents and three brothers, Orla, Whit and Leon. Beverly will be missed by those who loved and cared for her. In lieu of flowers, her son Mitch has requested donations be made to: CUREALZ (Alzheimer's Disease Research Foundation) in hopes of curing and/or stopping this horrible disease. To donate using your phone, text the word "Research" to 41444. You will immediately receive a form to fill out. Thank you for helping to end Alzheimer's.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store