Beverly (Pond) Thornton has left this world to meet her Savior, and those she loved, who have gone before her. Beverly is survived by Michael Thornton (Janet), Patt Ladd, and Mark Thornton (Kate). She also leaves behind 4 beloved Grandchildren, and 8 treasured Great Grandchildren. Family and friends were her joy and strength. She regularly met with long time classmates from Fruitridge Elementary school, and fellow Board of Equalization Retirees. Kindness, faith, and respect were the hallmarks she lived by. She applied those principles every day of her life; she will be greatly missed. Beverly will be laid to rest with Richard, her husband of 58 years. Graveside services will be Monday, January 6, 2019 1:30PM East Lawn Memorial Park 4300 Folsom Blvd Sacramento, CA 95819 For those who wish to honor Beverly; please consider a donation in her name to the Michael J Fox Parkinson Research Foundation, Muscular Dystrophy Foundation, or the .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 3, 2020