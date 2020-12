Or Copy this URL to Share

Beverly Walraven

August 27, 1939 - November 24, 2020

Sacramento, California - After a long battle following a fall which broke her hip, Bev went to join her Husband, Thomas Walraven and eldest Daughter Donna Hoffman, to become our Angels in Heaven. She is survived by her Son Kurt Walraven, Daughter Lisa Brabo and Grandchildren Jeremy Walraven, Sean Walraven, Kelly Munson, and Cheyanne Brabo.

A graveside service will be held Monday, December 7th @2:30. East Lawn Cemetery 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento CA 95841





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store