Bevis Ann Roberta Metzler

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bevis Ann Roberta Metzler.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bevis Ann Roberta Metzler, née Ellis, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away on February 22, 2020 at the age of eighty-six. She was born in San Diego California and graduated from Hoover High School. She was a resident of Newport Beach CA; Greenwich CT; La Jolla, CA; Century City, CA, and most recently Sun City, Roseville CA, where she was actively involved in numerous clubs and committees. She was married to Owen Metzler (d. 2015) for sixty-four years. She is survived by her sister Thelma Rapson; daughters Susan Belknap and Sally Metzler Dunea; granddaughters Jenna Buonnano and Ashley Holden. Her family treasured the many decades with her--always the life of every party. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the pulmonary fibrosis foundation: www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.