Bill passed away at home in Lincoln, CA on March 22, 2019 at the age of 85. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. Bill had a 40 year career managing medical laboratories throughout the Bay Area, retiring as Clinical Director at UC Berkeley Health Service. He served as President and Director of CAMLT and ASCLS-CA. Bill was involved in local politics in El Sobrante and Sun City Lincoln Hills. He had a lifelong passion for learning and was an avid world traveler. His kind and gentle heart will be missed by all who knew him. Bill is survived by wife Nicole; daughter, Karen (Tad); son, Ken (Ann); son, Marc (Stephanie); grandchildren: Alexis, Parker, Danielle, Julia and Rui. He was preceded in death by son, Clark. Services will be at Saint Josephs' Catholic Church 280 Oak Tree Ln, Lincoln, CA 95648 on March 26. Rosary at 10:30 am followed by the Mass at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, Family Center Building Fund.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 26, 2019

