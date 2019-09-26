Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill Satoru Satow. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bill Satoru Satow, 90, of Sacramento, CA, passed away peacefully after a brief stay at Eskaton Care Center Fair Oaks. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Riichi and Chiyeko Satow; his in-laws, Hidemitsu and Shizuko Kataoka; his brothers, Sus, Oscar, Leo and Ernie Satow; sisters Tish and Hannah Satow; brothers-in-law, Paul Aiso, Jim Kodani, Fred, Dick, Jack and Jim Kataoka and sisters-in-law, Eva Kodani, Lily and Lillian Satow. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty (Kataoka) Satow; son Kevin (Lynn) Satow; daughter Valerie (Glenn) Natsuhara and three wonderful granddaughters. Bill was a beloved brother to Chiyo Aiso, Ted (Joylene) Satow and special brother-in-law to Yukari, Peggy and Patsy Kataoka, Dale and Ruby Satow. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Bill served four years in the Air Force and in his later years greatly enjoyed attending reunions in Roswell, NM. After serving in the Air Force, he went on to graduate from Sac State, earning his Masters in Economics. While attending school, he met his future wife, Betty Kataoka, with whom he enjoyed 59 years of marriage. Bill spent his career working for the State of California, mostly with the Dept. of Boating and Waterways. His work gave him great joy as he helped to develop the coastal and inland waterways for the State of California. In his retirement years, Bill enjoyed watercolor classes at the Rancho Cordova Senior Center and participated in their weekly singing sessions. Bill was a lifelong, faithful member of the Mayhew Community Baptist Church. The family wishes to thank our loving church family for their prayers, support and aid during Bill's stay at Eskaton. We also recognize the nurses and staff at Eskaton Care Center Fair Oaks for providing excellent, compassionate care. A private service and burial will be held at a future date. Per Bill's wishes, we are requesting no koden be given.

