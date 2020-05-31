Bill Tucker, age 75, died peacefully at home in El Dorado Hills on May 16,2020 after bravely fighting bladder cancer. Bill was born in Sacramento in 1945 to parents Earl and Marie Tucker and was a 50 year resident of El Dorado County. As an Air Force veteran and medical laboratory manager with Roche and Unilab, he was a man of few words. He loved his 49ers, almost as much as watching his grandkids play sports. He built his family home from the ground up, singing along to Patsy Cline with his dogs by his side. He loved the History and Food channels and fancied himself a Master Chef with his "Tucker Sauce" (Heinz ketchup). He is survived by his wife Mickey, who was the love of his life for 53 years, his brother "Mick" (Carol), stepmom "Charlie," his son Rob (Sandy), daughter Dana, and 7 grandchildren, each of whom gave love and meaning to his life. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store