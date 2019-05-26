Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill "Bunk" Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bill "Bunk" Williams, 90, passed away on May 12, 2019, with his family by his side. Born in Placerville to Bill and Grace Williamson September 15, 1928, the family moved to Lincoln when Bill was in the eighth grade. Bill graduated from Lincoln High in 1946 and went to work at Gladding McBean. Following a two-year tour of duty in the US Army, he returned to Gladding McBean, where he worked for nearly 30 years, working his way up from Payroll Clerk to Plant Manager. Bill left Gladding McBean to pursue a second career in real estate, becoming a successful partner/broker with Grey Brothers. He loved meeting new people and earned a lifetime achievement award in the Placer County Association of Realtor's Masters Club. An active member of the community, Bill served as Commander of American Legion Post #264, President of both Rotary Club and Native Sons, served on the WPUSD school board, Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department, and a little league coach. Bill was also catcher for the original Champion Lincoln Potters from 1948 through 1957 when they disbanded. He also enjoyed playing in the town's "slow pitch" men's league. A devoted family man, Bill was married to the love of his life, Wanda, for 65 years. He and Wanda enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling in their motorhome, including two cross-country trips with their dog,Basker. Bill was well-known by his many friends and family members for his un-matched sense of humor and for giving people nick-names. He loved Lincoln and loved cheering people up, often writing letters and visiting friends who were ill. Bill was proceeded in death by his parents, Bill and Grace Williams, brothers Robert and John, and mother-in-law Goldie Hewitt. He is survived by his wife, Wanda, their children Diana, Joleen and Bill, and very proud grandfather to Chris and Denise. He also leaves many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. Private family services are being planned. In honor of Bill's love of animals, memorial donations may be made to Placer County SPCA or Lincoln's Fieldhaven in his name.

