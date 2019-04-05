Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billey Skarles. View Sign

Billey Skarles passed peacefully on March 30, 2019. He was born to Mary Parmentier Moser & Constatine(Gus) Skarles on June 27, 1926 at Mercy Hospital in Sacramento. He graduated from Sacramento High in 1944 & was immediately drafted into the Army. After training in Ft. Louis he was sent to the front lines in Germany. During his time fighting in WWII he was awarded a Purple Heart as well as a Bronze Star for pulling a fellow soldier back to safety under enemy fire. Upon returning to Sacramento he met his future wife, Delina DaPrato, & after less than a year of courtship, they married on April 6, 1947. Together they built a beautiful life full of love & laughter. He was a active members of many social clubs, including the Dante Club & the Elks Lodge #6 where he served as Exalted Ruler as well as The District Deputy for the California-Hawaii Elks Association. Under his chairmanship of CHEMPI he set a record for the highest fundraising year to date. He was a printer by training & trade, beginning his career at The Sacramento Bee. He later opened his own shop, Skarles Printing which he & Delina ran for 30 years. Throughout his life he enjoyed traveling, family meals, & a good joke. He will be missed by all that were blessed to have known him. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brothers Leo & James, sisters Josephine, Margaret, & Ellen. He is survived by Delina, his wife of 72 years, 3 daughters: Cindy (Jim), Janis (Bob), & Susie (Jim), 8 grandchildren: Serena, Tom, Cris (Anna), Joanna (Eric), Dena (Tony), Shauna (Carl), Michael (Kristina), Alisa, 10 great-grandchildren, & his sisters Dorothy & CoraLee as well as his sisters &brother-in laws, Dorothy, Gloria & Willie & his loving nephews & nieces. Visitation at Nicoletti Funeral Home, 5-7pm, Friday April 5, 2019. Funeral service, 11:00am Monday April 8. 2019, at Sacred Heart Church, followed by burial at St Marys Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family suggests making a donation in his honor to California Hawaii Elks Major Project Inc (CHEMPI) care of Elks Lodge #6, 6446 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95831.

Billey Skarles passed peacefully on March 30, 2019. He was born to Mary Parmentier Moser & Constatine(Gus) Skarles on June 27, 1926 at Mercy Hospital in Sacramento. He graduated from Sacramento High in 1944 & was immediately drafted into the Army. After training in Ft. Louis he was sent to the front lines in Germany. During his time fighting in WWII he was awarded a Purple Heart as well as a Bronze Star for pulling a fellow soldier back to safety under enemy fire. Upon returning to Sacramento he met his future wife, Delina DaPrato, & after less than a year of courtship, they married on April 6, 1947. Together they built a beautiful life full of love & laughter. He was a active members of many social clubs, including the Dante Club & the Elks Lodge #6 where he served as Exalted Ruler as well as The District Deputy for the California-Hawaii Elks Association. Under his chairmanship of CHEMPI he set a record for the highest fundraising year to date. He was a printer by training & trade, beginning his career at The Sacramento Bee. He later opened his own shop, Skarles Printing which he & Delina ran for 30 years. Throughout his life he enjoyed traveling, family meals, & a good joke. He will be missed by all that were blessed to have known him. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brothers Leo & James, sisters Josephine, Margaret, & Ellen. He is survived by Delina, his wife of 72 years, 3 daughters: Cindy (Jim), Janis (Bob), & Susie (Jim), 8 grandchildren: Serena, Tom, Cris (Anna), Joanna (Eric), Dena (Tony), Shauna (Carl), Michael (Kristina), Alisa, 10 great-grandchildren, & his sisters Dorothy & CoraLee as well as his sisters &brother-in laws, Dorothy, Gloria & Willie & his loving nephews & nieces. Visitation at Nicoletti Funeral Home, 5-7pm, Friday April 5, 2019. Funeral service, 11:00am Monday April 8. 2019, at Sacred Heart Church, followed by burial at St Marys Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family suggests making a donation in his honor to California Hawaii Elks Major Project Inc (CHEMPI) care of Elks Lodge #6, 6446 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95831. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites Purple Heart World War II Bronze Star Elks Lodge Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close