Billey Skarles passed peacefully on March 30, 2019. He was born to Mary Parmentier Moser & Constatine(Gus) Skarles on June 27, 1926 at Mercy Hospital in Sacramento. He graduated from Sacramento High in 1944 & was immediately drafted into the Army. After training in Ft. Louis he was sent to the front lines in Germany. During his time fighting in WWII he was awarded a Purple Heart as well as a Bronze Star for pulling a fellow soldier back to safety under enemy fire. Upon returning to Sacramento he met his future wife, Delina DaPrato, & after less than a year of courtship, they married on April 6, 1947. Together they built a beautiful life full of love & laughter. He was a active members of many social clubs, including the Dante Club & the Elks Lodge #6 where he served as Exalted Ruler as well as The District Deputy for the California-Hawaii Elks Association. Under his chairmanship of CHEMPI he set a record for the highest fundraising year to date. He was a printer by training & trade, beginning his career at The Sacramento Bee. He later opened his own shop, Skarles Printing which he & Delina ran for 30 years. Throughout his life he enjoyed traveling, family meals, & a good joke. He will be missed by all that were blessed to have known him. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brothers Leo & James, sisters Josephine, Margaret, & Ellen. He is survived by Delina, his wife of 72 years, 3 daughters: Cindy (Jim), Janis (Bob), & Susie (Jim), 8 grandchildren: Serena, Tom, Cris (Anna), Joanna (Eric), Dena (Tony), Shauna (Carl), Michael (Kristina), Alisa, 10 great-grandchildren, & his sisters Dorothy & CoraLee as well as his sisters &brother-in laws, Dorothy, Gloria & Willie & his loving nephews & nieces. Visitation at Nicoletti Funeral Home, 5-7pm, Friday April 5, 2019. Funeral service, 11:00am Monday April 8. 2019, at Sacred Heart Church, followed by burial at St Marys Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family suggests making a donation in his honor to California Hawaii Elks Major Project Inc (CHEMPI) care of Elks Lodge #6, 6446 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95831.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 5, 2019