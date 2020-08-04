1/
Billie Ruddell
Billie entered into rest July 30, 2020 in West Sacramento at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Glenn Ruddell. Loving mother of Bradley (Sara Daubert) Ruddell, Stanley (Lynne) & Glenn (Jerri) Ruddell, and the late Steven Ruddell (Diane). Also survived by her sister, Colleen Morrell, six grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren. Visitation hours will be Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 from Noon to 5:00 P.M. at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St., West Sacramento, CA.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
River Cities Funeral Chapel
910 Soule Street
West Sacramento, CA 95691
(916) 371-4535
