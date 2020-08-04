Billie Ruddell

Or Copy this URL to Share

Billie entered into rest July 30, 2020 in West Sacramento at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Glenn Ruddell. Loving mother of Bradley (Sara Daubert) Ruddell, Stanley (Lynne) & Glenn (Jerri) Ruddell, and the late Steven Ruddell (Diane). Also survived by her sister, Colleen Morrell, six grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren. Visitation hours will be Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 from Noon to 5:00 P.M. at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St., West Sacramento, CA.



