Billy Gene Faulconer, Bill for short, died in his home on Sunday, May 5th, 2019, after a long tug-o-war with Congestive Heart Failure. Surrounded by love and his daughter, Karen Weikert (Oahu, Hawaii);Cameron Bleth, his grandson (Fair Oaks, CA); best friend of 50 years and next door neighbor Bill Gowrie; Lori Gowrie (San Diego, CA), Bill's daughter and Karen's life-long friend; Brian Bossemeyer, another neighbor who was called in for his strength and his precious baby daughter's toothless grins; and angel caregiver Leilani Drodrolagi (Fiji). He is also survived by granddaughters Jenna and husband Ryan Gessay (Encinitas, CA) and Leslie Cox (Folsom, CA); great-grandchildren Ethan and Avery Cox; Aiden and Conner Bleth and their mother Jennifer Bleth; Graham and Weston Gessay; and, son-in-law Randall Weikert, all whom he adored. Born in Napa, California on December 29, 1932, he made it to the ripe old age of 86 and, if asked, always said he had a great life. He attended Napa High School and married his first love and the girl-next-door, Karoline (Kitty) Rasmussen. They divorced in 1972 and although Bill never remarried, the bonds he created he kept, like his lifelong friendship with Mary Mitchell and her husband Phil. A Drafting Engineer, Bill started his career at Mare Island Naval Shipyard, was briefly in the civil field with Sutcliffe & Morrow but, like many in Sacramento, worked most of his career at Aerojet Rocketdyne. The calculator where he computed the trajectory of Apollo's OHM navigation system still sits on his nightstand, and Star Wars (not the Jedi kind) and atomic submarines were also on his plate during his career. Lucky to retire at 60, he took to the road in his motorhome, meeting wonderful friends and seeing most of the US, and was twice even brave enough to take his grandkids cross-country. A veteran of the Korean war, he was intensely patriotic and one of his proudest accomplishments was making Eagle Scout. Today, he is teaching Boy Scouts in heaven how to tie knots and, in his free time, kayaking on one of the most serene and pristine stretches of river imaginable during the summer and skiing perfect powder in the winter. In true Bill form, his memorial will be a pizza party for friends and family and his ashes will be scattered under a local bridge where he always said that he could stay cool in the summer, be under cover when it rained in the winter, and people-watch to his heart's content.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 10, 2019

