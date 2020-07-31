Billy Ray Hilton Born November 13 1935 in New Mexico to Stamford and Jewell Hilton. Died April 6th 2020 in Sacramento CA from congestive heart failure. Billy married his highschool sweetheart, Sally Jane Cruickshank and moved to the Sacramento area where they raised their family. Sally preceded him in death in 1992. In 1969 Billy started his career with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department patrolling the North Division. Sargeant Hilton received various commendations from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department during his career with the department. Billy had a lifelong love of motorcycles and motorcycle racing, especially motocross. When he was 11 he went with his cousin Clyde and got his first motorcycle and was never without one since. At one time he boasted of a collection of nearly 30 motorcycles of different brands and displacement sizes. He was the manager of the original Carmichael Honda in the 1960's. He passed his love of motocross to his son, his grandson and his great granddaughter. He was able to combine his love of motocross and his law enforcement career by competing and winning medals in the Police Olympics at the State and National level in the senior division of Motocross and Cross-country off road racing. Billy was a lifetime member of AMA and District 36 motorcycle associations. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Skwirlers MC in the 60's, the Sacramento Jammers MC in the 70's, the Sierra Old Timers MC in the 80's and the Dirt Diggers North MC in the 90's until 2018. While being a member of the DDNMC he along with his son and grandson made the national news by having the unique distinction of being a family with 3 generations as members of the very prestigious motorcycle club known for promoting the Hangtown Motocross Classic. Billy met and married Phyliss Roberts in 1994 and moved to Clarksburg to help operate Stans Yolo Marina. Billy retired from the Sacramento Sheriff's Department in1997. While at the marina he learned to love life on the river and was often cruising up or down the river on his pontoon boat. He hosted many gatherings for friends and family at the marina. Billy often said that he could not have had a more perfect retirement. He loved spending his days in his big shop 'tinkering' on things. He had friends from the Department, friends from the river and his friends from motorcycling all come together and play at the marina. After Phyllis's passing, Billy moved to West Sacramento where he stayed. Billy is survived by daughter Janet Jones (Bruce), son Mark Hilton (Corey), and daughter Tammy Passarelli (Jimmy), grandchildren; Amber, Lya, Jessica, Billy, Chelsea and Kelly, and nine great grandchildren. Also survived by Sister Wanda Thomas, sisters-in-law Wanda Hilton, Peggy Hilton and Sandy Oreb.



