Bing Cho Fong, age 87, passed peacefully in Sacramento, CA, July 28, 2019. Husband of 50 years to Po Ngan Fong; Father of Moina, Larry (Dorothy Nunley), Manley (June), Larissa Patel (Parin), and Maggie Law (Eric); Grandfather of Aarin Patel and another on the way; Brother of Tui Gin Lum (late Paul) and the late Bing Hung Fong (Mei). Uncle and Great Uncle to many. Born in Toishan, China, on February 8, 1932, Bing made Sacramento his permanent home after he married. He was a cook for 30+ years and was a longtime member of the Soo Yuen Benevolent Assn. Bing loved music, fishing, gardening, reading, collecting coins/stamps/news articles, and watching Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune! He was curious, creative, and loved to tinker and build things. Friends & family are invited to attend services 11am, Monday, August 5, @ George L. Klumpp Chapel of Flowers (2691 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento 95818); viewing @ 10am; interment @ East Lawn Memorial Park. Lunch to follow.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 4, 2019