Bing Zindel (Albert L. Zindel, Jr.) died January 15, 2020, age 75, of Parkinsons with Lewy Body Dementia. Bing brought happiness to all he met, especially to the two boys he volunteered to help raise when he was only 20. There will be no formal service but a memorial will be held for family and friends in late spring. Those wishing to honor Bing should consider his favorite charities, wolfhaven.org and stjude.org. Bing loved wolves and kids, as well as mummies, pyramids, buffalo, Jimboys Tacos, and Hostess Cakes. All who knew him loved him.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 26, 2020