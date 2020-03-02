Birdie Lee Montiller Robinson (1929 - 2020)
Service Information
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA
95818
(916)-452-4444
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
3565 9th Avenue
Sacramento, CA
View Map
Obituary
Birdie Lee Montiller Robinson passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born on July 11, 1929 in Sherman, Texas. Birdie was one of three children born to the late Claude and Alberta Montiller. Birdie's brothers, Claude Montiller, Jr. and Raymond Montiller, preceded her in death. Birdie is survived by her children Adlert Robinson Jr. (Cathy, Justin, Dylan), Deborah Robinson, and Marcus Robinson; by her grandchildren Anthony Robinson (Chantal), Matthew Robinson, and Angelina Robinson; and by her great grandchildren Anthony Robinson II, Rajon Robinson, Azarie Robinson and Rahyim Robinson. Birdie also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, friends, and her Shiloh Church family. The viewing is Monday, March 2, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 pm at Morgan Jones Funeral Home, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, California. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 11:00 am at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3565 9th Avenue, Sacramento, California.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 2, 2020
