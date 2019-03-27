Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bishop Francis Anthony Quinn. View Sign

Bishop Francis Anthony Quinn, Seventh Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sacramento from 1979 to 1993, passed from this life into eternal life on March 21, 2019, at the age of 97. Ordained a priest in 1946, Bishop Quinn served in the San Francisco Archdiocese in several capacities before his episcopal ordination as an Auxiliary Bishop of San Francisco in 1978. In 1979 Bishop Quinn was selected to come to Sacramento. Bishop Quinn's episcopal motto, "Love God, love one another," defined his long life and selfless ministry. He reached out to the people in the twenty counties of Northern California comprising the Diocese of Sacramento, Catholics and non-Catholics alike, with compassion, humility, and dedication. He was a gifted and consummate communicator. He strived to understand and connect with everyone with whom he came in contact, including the media. He was sought out for his intelligence and keen insight on moral, social, and political issues. He had a particular concern for those in need, especially those living on the margins. He was well-known by the homeless on the K Street Mall, where he would frequently walk in the early evenings, ministering to them in both practical and spiritual ways. He was a beloved figure throughout the vast Sacramento Diocese and a most welcome visitor to the more than 100 parishes and many ecumenical and inter-religious events. In his annual visits to confer the sacrament of Confirmation, he had a profound and lasting influence on the youth of the Diocese. His sincerity and affable nature conveyed a genuine love and concern of young people and their families. When he retired in 1993 and became Bishop Emeritus, he dedicated the next thirteen years to ministry with Native Americans in and around Tucson, Arizona. Returning to Sacramento in 2007, he resided at Mercy McMahon Terrace Assisted Living, where he ministered to fellow residents. Bishop Quinn was pre-deceased by his brother Donnell in 2015. He is survived by his sister-in-law Betty Quinn, nieces Joanne (Harry) Hansen and Donna Bradshaw, and numerous grandnephews, grandnieces and their families. Many people supported the Bishop with their prayers, kindnesses, service, and friendship, especially his devoted friends Anita Martin and her family; his long-time personal secretary Jean Tamaki; and his attentive friend Ernest Barbeau. The entire Diocese of Sacramento, both Catholic and non-Catholic alike, were touched by his love, affection, and servant leadership. His vibrant presence will be deeply missed. Bishop Quinn's body will be brought to the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament on March 31, 2019 for a Vespers Service at 4:00 pm followed by the Rosary and viewing until 7:30 pm. A Funeral Mass will be concelebrated by bishops and priests at 12 noon on April 1, 2019, in the Cathedral. Bishop Quinn received loving care from the dedicated staff of Mercy McMahon and Snowline Hospice. The Quinn family and Bishop Jaime Soto, current Catholic Bishop of Sacramento, express their appreciation and admiration for the staff's ever-attentive care and support. Donations may be made to the Diocesan Priests Retirement Fund (Diocese of Sacramento, 2110 Broadway, Sacramento 95818), Loaves & Fishes, Sacramento Food Bank Services, Quinn Cottages, Northern Valley Catholic Social Service or to a . Funeral arrangements were made through St. Mary Cemetery and Funeral Center, a ministry of the Diocese of Sacramento.

Bishop Francis Anthony Quinn, Seventh Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sacramento from 1979 to 1993, passed from this life into eternal life on March 21, 2019, at the age of 97. Ordained a priest in 1946, Bishop Quinn served in the San Francisco Archdiocese in several capacities before his episcopal ordination as an Auxiliary Bishop of San Francisco in 1978. In 1979 Bishop Quinn was selected to come to Sacramento. Bishop Quinn's episcopal motto, "Love God, love one another," defined his long life and selfless ministry. He reached out to the people in the twenty counties of Northern California comprising the Diocese of Sacramento, Catholics and non-Catholics alike, with compassion, humility, and dedication. He was a gifted and consummate communicator. He strived to understand and connect with everyone with whom he came in contact, including the media. He was sought out for his intelligence and keen insight on moral, social, and political issues. He had a particular concern for those in need, especially those living on the margins. He was well-known by the homeless on the K Street Mall, where he would frequently walk in the early evenings, ministering to them in both practical and spiritual ways. He was a beloved figure throughout the vast Sacramento Diocese and a most welcome visitor to the more than 100 parishes and many ecumenical and inter-religious events. In his annual visits to confer the sacrament of Confirmation, he had a profound and lasting influence on the youth of the Diocese. His sincerity and affable nature conveyed a genuine love and concern of young people and their families. When he retired in 1993 and became Bishop Emeritus, he dedicated the next thirteen years to ministry with Native Americans in and around Tucson, Arizona. Returning to Sacramento in 2007, he resided at Mercy McMahon Terrace Assisted Living, where he ministered to fellow residents. Bishop Quinn was pre-deceased by his brother Donnell in 2015. He is survived by his sister-in-law Betty Quinn, nieces Joanne (Harry) Hansen and Donna Bradshaw, and numerous grandnephews, grandnieces and their families. Many people supported the Bishop with their prayers, kindnesses, service, and friendship, especially his devoted friends Anita Martin and her family; his long-time personal secretary Jean Tamaki; and his attentive friend Ernest Barbeau. The entire Diocese of Sacramento, both Catholic and non-Catholic alike, were touched by his love, affection, and servant leadership. His vibrant presence will be deeply missed. Bishop Quinn's body will be brought to the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament on March 31, 2019 for a Vespers Service at 4:00 pm followed by the Rosary and viewing until 7:30 pm. A Funeral Mass will be concelebrated by bishops and priests at 12 noon on April 1, 2019, in the Cathedral. Bishop Quinn received loving care from the dedicated staff of Mercy McMahon and Snowline Hospice. The Quinn family and Bishop Jaime Soto, current Catholic Bishop of Sacramento, express their appreciation and admiration for the staff's ever-attentive care and support. Donations may be made to the Diocesan Priests Retirement Fund (Diocese of Sacramento, 2110 Broadway, Sacramento 95818), Loaves & Fishes, Sacramento Food Bank Services, Quinn Cottages, Northern Valley Catholic Social Service or to a . Funeral arrangements were made through St. Mary Cemetery and Funeral Center, a ministry of the Diocese of Sacramento. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations