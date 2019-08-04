There comes a time in every believer's life when they will hear the voice of the Lord say, "Welcome Home!" Bishop Yardley Wendell Griffin, Sr., answered the call of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:25 p.m., surrounded by his family and friends. Bishop was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. The Celebration of Life, Legacy, and Ministry will begin on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Lie in State of Repose, 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., with a celebration service to follow at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, Celebration of Life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Both services will be held at Destiny Church of Sacramento 5230 Ehrhardt Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95823, all are invited to attend. Our loved one has been entrusted to the care of Ramsey Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 4, 2019