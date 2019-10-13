Of Roseville, CA, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019, she was a native of New York, aged 82 years. Survived by her children; Dan Ernest, Scott Ernest and Kelley Ernest, grandchildren; Larry, Richard, Adam, Kyle, Michelle, Joshua, Elizabeth, Allison, and eight great grandchildren. Preceded in death her husband, Richard Ernest, her son, Charles Ernest and her siblings, Roger and Yolande. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Clare Catholic Church in Roseville, CA at a later date. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 13, 2019