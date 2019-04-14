A Pearl Harbor Survivor aboard the USS Tennessee on that fateful day. Born June 4, 1920. A loving Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, and lifelong companion. Bob was a 20 year Navy Retiree Chief Radioman with honorable discharge, retired Postmaster and travel enthusiast. Bob leaves behind his grandson, Marc Castle, Jr., granddaughter Sandee Stanbridge, and granddaughter Michelle Stone with an additional 14 loved great-grandchildren. He joins his Son, Marc Castle Sr. and daughter, Barbara Castle in peace. His legacy to always buy American made and love your country will never be forgotten. Bob Castle, the hard headed sailor has signed out for the last time.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bob F. Castle.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 14, 2019