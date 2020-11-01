Or Copy this URL to Share

Bobbie Watson-Wiley

May 7, 1944 - October 4, 2020

Sacramento, California - Was born in Luling, Texas. Moved to Sacramento with her parents as a child. Graduated from CK McClatchy High School. Bobbie is the mother of Damion Moye and Tywanda Walker-Belton(Cacee) she has eleven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Graveside service will be Thursday, November 5, 2020, 11AM, Camellia Memorial Lawn, 10221 Jackson Road, Sacramento, CA 95827. Social Distancing and Mask.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store