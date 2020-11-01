Bobbie Watson-Wiley
May 7, 1944 - October 4, 2020
Sacramento, California - Was born in Luling, Texas. Moved to Sacramento with her parents as a child. Graduated from CK McClatchy High School. Bobbie is the mother of Damion Moye and Tywanda Walker-Belton(Cacee) she has eleven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Graveside service will be Thursday, November 5, 2020, 11AM, Camellia Memorial Lawn, 10221 Jackson Road, Sacramento, CA 95827. Social Distancing and Mask.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 1, 2020.