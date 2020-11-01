1/1
Bobbie Watson-Wiley
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobbie Watson-Wiley
May 7, 1944 - October 4, 2020
Sacramento, California - Was born in Luling, Texas. Moved to Sacramento with her parents as a child. Graduated from CK McClatchy High School. Bobbie is the mother of Damion Moye and Tywanda Walker-Belton(Cacee) she has eleven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Graveside service will be Thursday, November 5, 2020, 11AM, Camellia Memorial Lawn, 10221 Jackson Road, Sacramento, CA 95827. Social Distancing and Mask.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Camellia Memorial Lawn
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 452-4444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved