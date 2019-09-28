Bobby (Bob) Arthur Crouch passed away on September 15, 2019 at the age of 77. He was born in McMinnville, Tennessee on November 26, 1941. Survivors include his son's David and Melvin Crouch, their mother Novella Crouch, daughter in law Abigail (Abi) Crouch and two grandsons William (Wills) Mugen Crouch and Nicholas Bodhi Crouch. He was preceded in death by his mother and father Emma and Arthur Crouch, nine siblings and his grandson Corbin David Crouch. Bobby came to California in 1954, married his children's mother in 1962 and they moved to Woodland, Ca in 1973. He worked for UPS for 30+ years and was an alumni of those truck drivers who drove 1,000,000+ miles with no chargeable accidents. He was generally a quiet person, but underneath was fun loving with a quick wit and a kind heart. He loved muscle cars, especially Chevy SS 396 V8's and Corvettes. Later in life (thanks to "Max" at Woodland's Maria's Cantina) he came to appreciate top shelf margaritas made with Avion tequila. A remembrance celebration for close friends and family will be held in late November. Many thanks to those who assisted during his illness including; Dr Zapata & staff, the Hospice Staff (especially Patti), Susan Taylor (his morning caregiver), and Traci and the Woodland Country Waffle Staff. Their support was invaluable. He will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

