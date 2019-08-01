Bobby Blackshire (67) was born in Sacramento, CA on May 5th, 1952 from the union of Lee Blackshire and Dorothy Harris. Bobby passed away peacefully on July 12th, 2019. Bobby was blessed with 5 children; Shevonna, Stanley (passed away 2009), Kevia, Tyrone and Patrick. He is also survived by his only living sibling Marlene. Bobby had 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Counted among his many blessings is the gift of many nieces, nephews, cousins and a large extended family and lifelong friendships. Bobby will be greatly missed for his great personality, his love of family, friends and food! The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Bobby at 4pm on August 3rd, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church, 3601 12th avenue in Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 1, 2019