Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Blackshire. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bobby Blackshire (67) was born in Sacramento, CA on May 5th, 1952 from the union of Lee Blackshire and Dorothy Harris. Bobby passed away peacefully on July 12th, 2019. Bobby was blessed with 5 children; Shevonna, Stanley (passed away 2009), Kevia, Tyrone and Patrick. He is also survived by his only living sibling Marlene. Bobby had 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Counted among his many blessings is the gift of many nieces, nephews, cousins and a large extended family and lifelong friendships. Bobby will be greatly missed for his great personality, his love of family, friends and food! The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Bobby at 4pm on August 3rd, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church, 3601 12th avenue in Sacramento.

Bobby Blackshire (67) was born in Sacramento, CA on May 5th, 1952 from the union of Lee Blackshire and Dorothy Harris. Bobby passed away peacefully on July 12th, 2019. Bobby was blessed with 5 children; Shevonna, Stanley (passed away 2009), Kevia, Tyrone and Patrick. He is also survived by his only living sibling Marlene. Bobby had 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Counted among his many blessings is the gift of many nieces, nephews, cousins and a large extended family and lifelong friendships. Bobby will be greatly missed for his great personality, his love of family, friends and food! The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Bobby at 4pm on August 3rd, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church, 3601 12th avenue in Sacramento. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close