Service Information
Celebration of Life
1:00 PM
Milagro Event Center
6241 Fair Oaks Blvd.
Carmichael , CA

Obituary

Bobbye passed peacefully the morning of November 7th at the age of 90. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends during the last days of her life. Bobbye was born Bobbye Jean Johnson in Hollis, OK in 1929 to Thomas Ladell and Amanda Elizabeth "Mandy" (Rhea) Johnson. She moved to California upon graduation from high school where she met Bud Creek in Huntington Beach. They married in 1950 and, after Bud served his country in the Korean War, they moved to Sacramento where they raised two daughters, Cathy and Debbie. Bobbye and Bud were avid bowlers and passionate golfers. After Bud's passing in 1991, Bobbye filled her days with many friends, her loving family, travel, and was very devoted to golf. During one of her golf trips in 2000, she met Dick Yates who became her longtime companion until his passing in 2014. Bobbye is survived by her two daughters Cathy Fitch (Mike), Debbie Creek Coffin (Jim), 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and her sister Willa Coleman. Bobbye was preceded in death by her husband Clarence W. "Bud" Creek, Jr., companion Richard "Dick" Yates, her sisters Wanda, Tomie Lee, Jewel, and Pauline, and her brother L.D. Inurnment is at East Lawn. Donations may be made to The , Bristol Hospice, or the First Tee Program of Sacramento. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for November 26, 2019, 1:00 pm at the Milagro Event Center, 6241 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael, CA 95608

