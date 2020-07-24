Bonnie Barlow

Bonnie Marie Barlow, AKA Duckey to her grandchildren, born on September 24th, 1955, passed away on July 11th, 2020. She was born to Rodney O Franks Sr. and Alta Nebel and survived by her two brothers and two sisters Rodney jr., Charlie, Kay and Elaina. She was also survived by her four children, Sherry, Manuel, Cristina and Patches as well as her 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Bonnie our mother will truely be missed and is forever in our hearts. We love you mom always and forever.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store