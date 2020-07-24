1/1
Bonnie Barlow
Bonnie Marie Barlow, AKA Duckey to her grandchildren, born on September 24th, 1955, passed away on July 11th, 2020. She was born to Rodney O Franks Sr. and Alta Nebel and survived by her two brothers and two sisters Rodney jr., Charlie, Kay and Elaina. She was also survived by her four children, Sherry, Manuel, Cristina and Patches as well as her 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Bonnie our mother will truely be missed and is forever in our hearts. We love you mom always and forever.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 24, 2020.
July 24, 2020
Bonnie. Was a very good friend of mine for. Many many. Years. We would go shopping and go to out to eat. And to roseville auction we had some good times over the years that i will never forget i have missed her and always will miss her. REST. IN. PEACE. BONNIE. YOU ARE IN A BETTER PLACE .WATCH OVER YOUR LOVED ONES. MISS YOU
Margie
Friend
