Bonnie Driscol passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019 surrounded by family in Roseville, Ca. She was born in Anthony, Kansas on September 2, 1934, and spent most of her life in Northern California. Her career was as a legal secretary and bookkeeper. She had a great love for golf, travel, and playing cards with her many friends and neighbors. She also was a voracious reader and loved curling up with a good book. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, and her beloved husband, Ken. She is survived by her sister Wilma and brother Don, her 3 step-children, Nancy, Bev and Kevin, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren and her loving nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Sierra View Mortuary in Olivehurst, Ca. on Saturday, October 5 th , 2019 at 11:00am, with a Celebration of Life/ Luncheon at Roseville Elks Lodge, 3000 Brady Lane, Roseville, Ca at 1:00pm after the service.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 2, 2019