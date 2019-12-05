Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie (Gettle) Harmon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born July 16, 1944 in San Francisco passed away on September 14, 2019 after years-long battle with failing health. A proud native of San Francisco she attended SF State University and graduated from their nursing program in 1967 where she and Elizabeth were the first mother/daughter team to be enrolled in the nursing program at the same time. After graduation she worked for Kaiser Permanente Hospital where she met and married R. Barry Engrahm and together they had two children, Tracy Engrahm and Joel Engrahm. After a brief stay in Germany the Engrahm's moved to Sacramento where Bonnie continued her work at Kaiser where she remained for the next 45 years. Bonnie had a second chance at love when she met her husband Bud Harmon and together they set up a new home in Davis. Before her passing, Bud and Bonnie celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary. In addition to her work as a registered nurse, Bonnie also took up photography and worked side by side with Bud for over 30 years. She was recognized for her talent in nursing and photography and received the Craftsman Degree from The Professional Photographers of America (PPA) and recognized by The American Society of Photograhers (ASP). Bonnie is preceded in death by her first husband Barry and her parents Elizabeth and Howard Gettle. She is survived by her husband Bud, step Mother Doris Gettle, two children Tracy and Joel (Amy), four grandchildren, Adam, Dani, Cassie and Justin, and her sisters Micky (Ken) Shaw, Carol Rathmann and numerous nieces and nephews. At Bonnie's request a celebration of life will be held at the Davis Odd Fellows Lodge, 415 Second St, January, 18, 2020. Please RSVP Bud at

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 5, 2019

