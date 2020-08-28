1/1
Bonnie J. Coleman
Bonnie J. Coleman, 77, of Roseville, passed away August 6, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. She was born to the late John and Margaret Allen, April 16, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan. Bonnie is survived by three children and their families: Dawn O'Connor, of Danville, Ca; Shannon Rossi Ellis, of Citrus Heights, CA; and Mark Rossi, of Oklahoma City, OK. She was predeceased by her oldest daughter, Shawn Medefesser. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Bonnie is additionally survived by her brother John Allen, of Las Vegas, Nevada; her sister Pam Hall, of Roseville, Ca; and many nieces and nephews. Bonnie was fortunate to find love twice in her life and is predeceased by her loving husband's, Lido Rossi, in 1986 and Ed Moniz, in 2003. Bonnie felt family, friends, and animals were her most important things in life and was surrounded by dear friends and animals throughout her life. Her constant companion has been her loving dog Coco who brought her much joy. She was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. The family prefers that people make donations in support of the American Cancer Society or ASPCA, in lieu of sending flowers.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 28, 2020.
