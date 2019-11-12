Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Jane Derania. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Jane Derania, 79, passed away peacefully at home on November 1, 2019, after a lengthy struggle with declining health. Born in Fort Wayne Indiana to parents John and Mary Isnogle, Bonnie was raised by her father, John, and Stepmother, Blanche. Following high school graduation in 1957, Bonnie moved to California to become reacquainted with her mother, Mary. An Office Manager by profession, Bonnie was a valued employee who worked for more than three decades for the Law Offices of Gray and Thurn. In her retirement, Bonnie enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, gambling, finding deals at garage sales, and watching NASCAR, golf, basketball, and other sports on television. Generous with her time, energy, and friendship, Bonnie volunteered for many years with the , and provided countless hours of assistance to many friends and relatives as they sailed into their golden years. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Peter C. Derania, Father John, Stepmother Blanche, Mother Mary, Half-Sisters Dixie Stewart and Karen Key. She is survived by her Stepsister, Connie Shaw of Fort Wayne, IN, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bonnie will be remembered for her independent spirit, her generosity, friendship, work ethic, style, and flair. A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held on the 80th anniversary of her birth, November 14, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sierra View Funeral Chapel in Carmichael; reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bonnie's name to the , the Sacramento County Bradshaw Animal Shelter, or Mercy Hospice.

