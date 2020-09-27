Bonnie Krisiak

Bonnie passed away on September 22, 2020 with her loving family beside her. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie, her husband of 51 years, Steve, her "adopted daughter" Nicole De Vous, her daughter, Adeline, sister in law Claudie McEnerney and many dear friends. Bonnie was predeceased by her mother Dorothy, her father Oscar, and her two sisters: Gayle and Beverly. Bonnie grew up in Davis and lived in the Sacramento area for most of her life, leaving only to attend Fresno State College, where she graduated in 1968. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority as well as Dream Girl for the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. Bonnie spent her working career in service professions: Social Worker, Teacher, and finally, as a Registered Nurse. She spent the last 20 years of her nursing career in the operating room at Methodist Hospital. Bonnie is grateful for the many wonderful years spent as a First Assistant for Dr. Darrow Haagensen. Bonnie was an animal lover and during the last nine years of her life, was able to attain her lifelong wish of owning a horse. Her horse, Mocha, brought her so much pleasure and love - great therapy during difficult times. She also treasured the devotion of her dog, Remmie. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals: https://www.sspca.org
. Friends and family will gather for a celebration of her life at a later date.