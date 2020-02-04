Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Lynn Brewer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Lynn Brewer was born in Champagne, Illinois in 1955 to Sara Lee and David Ralph Wizer. Bonnie was the youngest of three children, having two older brothers, Gene and Morrie Wizer. Bonnie dedicated herself toward helping others, working primarily with the Department of Consumer Affairs. Bonnie leaves behind her husband of 39 years, Ronald Brewer. Bonnie and Ron dedicated each day to being with one another, going on cruises and traveling the country. Bonnie's favorite past time was to go camping with Ron, her favorite place being Bodega Bay. She loved dogs and adored koala bears, collecting as many items with koalas as possible. Bonnie is remembered and loved by her Aunt Jeanette and Uncle Larry and her dear friend, Sandy. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society, the SPCA, or Australian Wildfire Relief Efforts. Bonnie's Celebration of Life will be held at her home on February 22, 2020. Please contact Ronald Brewer for any information. 916-688-0885

